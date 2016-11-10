Permanent TSB trading in line with expectations

Permanent TSB said it continues to trade in line with expectations and remains on track to reach its guidance on second-half operating expenses and impairments.

In a trading update, the lender said new mortgage lending drawdowns increased by 12 per cent in third quarter when compared with the equivalent period last year.

It noted the overall mortgage market size still remains below “normalised levels”.

However, the constrained supply of housing in Ireland continues to drive competition in the market, the bank said.

Last month Permanent TSB agreed the sale of its UK loan book to US fund Cerebrus and expects the transaction to complete by the year end.

The bank said it expected net interest margins to be slightly higher as a result of the sale.

“The sale achieves our aim as set out at the time of our capital raise in 2015 of simplifying the group to focus on Irish retail and SME banking; as a consequence, the group will equal the core bank going forward,” it said

Permanent TSB said its loan impairments were down by €0.3 billion compared with the end of last year and that it continued to execute a strategy of long-term forbearance for customers.

“Having completed the non-core deleveraging programme, the group is now focused on strengthening and growing its core retail and SME banking franchise in Ireland whilst maintaining an active portfolio management approach to all its businesses,” the bank said.

“ Sustainable shareholder value creation continues to be the governing test for any acquisition or further disposals,” it added, while noting challenges remain in the form of constrained housing supply, increasing regulatory costs and the potential negative impact of Brexit.