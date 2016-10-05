Permanent TSB shares soar on reports of UK loans sale

Permanent TSB shares jumped in early trading on Wednesday on the back of a report that the lender is close to agreeing the sale of its remaining £2.3 billion (€2.8 billion) UK buy-to-let loans.

US private equity firm Cerberus has been selected as preferred bidder for the Capital Home Loans mortgage portfolio, according to news agency Reuters, which has cited unidentified sources.

Shares in PTSB soared by 4.5 per cent to €2.30, their highest level since May. Last year, Cerberus bought the other half of CHL’s loans.

The report comes days after stockbroker Davy upgraded its rating on PTSB shares to outperform, saying it believed the bank could sell the remaining UK loans within a year, having previously pencilled in a deal by mid-2018.

The more optimistic view was a result of a surprise recovery in residential mortgage-backed securities market, which the likely buyer would likely use to fund the such a portfolio. Last week, Cerberus announced an RMBS sale directly backed by some of the CHL loans it had bought last year.