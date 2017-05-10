Permanent TSB increases new mortgage lending by 61% in first quarter

Permanent TSB increased its new mortgage lending by 61 per cent in the first quarter of this year when compared with the same period of 2016.

This compared with growth in the overall market of 39 per cent and has improved PTSB’s share of new drawdowns to 10.4 per cent, the bank said in a trading update on Wednesday morning.

PTSB also opened about 10,000 new current accounts in the period while total new lending volumes rose by 64 per cent.

The bank said its term lending grew by 54 per cent year-on-year, of which approximately one quarter was originated via online channels.

The bank is “profitable and capital generative”, the trading update added.

Its net interest margin, a key measure of profitability, was up 21 basis points at 1.8 per cent when compared with the end of last year.

This primarily reflected the completion of non-core deleveraging in the fourth quarter of 2016, continued reductions in the cost of funds, and further redemptions of Nama senior bonds.

Its operating costs in the quarter were in line with expectations, with the full year bank levy and regulatory charges expected to be “marginally lower” than the previously guided range of €60 million to €70 million.

Customer deposits amounted to €16.9 billion at the end of March 2017, marginally reduced from €17 billion at end December. ECB funding reduced by 50 per cent to €700 million, some 3 per cent of its total funding.

Net loans amounted to €18.7 billion at the end March marginally reduced from €18.9 billion at end December, as repayments and redemptions exceeded new lending.

PTSB said it also continues to develop the next phase of its non-performing loans strategy. “We expect to update the market with details of this in the third quarter of 2017,” it said.

Irish banks are under pressure to reduce their high levels of non-performing loans to the European average.

PTSB is 75 per cent State owned and is due to hold its AGM in Dublin this morning.