Pepper Finance appoints Kieran Desmond to board

Irish lender Pepper Finance Corporation has appointed Kieran Desmond as an independent non-executive director.

Mr Desmond, a brother of wealthy businessman Dermot Desmond, has more than 40 years experience in the financial services industry, and is the founder and owner of Dublin-based corporate services provider, QSV Group Limited.

He is also a former global head of capital markets at TMF Group and has held senior roles in his brother’s company, International Investment and Underwriting, and at the Central Bank of Ireland, where he spent 20 years.

Paul Doddrell, Pepper Ireland’s chief executive, said Mr Desmond would bring a “wealth of knowledge and experience at both a local and global level” to its board. “His expertise in capital markets will be a great addition to the business as we continue to grow our operations,” he said.

Mr Desmond is the latest addition to the Pepper board, following the recent appointment of Andrew Hastings, a former chief executive of Barclays Bank in Ireland.

Established in 2012, Pepper Ireland specialises in lending, advisory and loan servicing. Pepper Money offers a range of residential mortgage options in the Irish market, while Pepper Asset Servicing is the trading name for its loan servicing business.

Pepper Ireland currently employs about 400 people in Shannon and Dublin, and has €18 billion of assets under management. It is a subsidiary of the Pepper Group, a stock market listed company in Australia.