Paying more for health insurance after age of 34 is ‘unduly punitive’

Making people pay a penalty for entering the private health insurance market after the age of 34 is “unduly punitive” the Society of Actuaries has argued in new report, in which it also suggests that the term of penalties should be cut from life to 20-years.

Under the current lifetime community rating (LCR) system, somebody who first takes out health insurance after the age of 34 must pay an additional loading, calculated as 2 per cent of the premium for each year by which he or she is older than 34, for the remainder of his/her lifetime. This means for example, that a 40-year old taking out insurance for the first time will pay an extra 12 per cent on their health cover, or 32 per cent for a 50-year old.

The Society of Actuaries however, says that paying the loading for life is “unduly punitive”

Australian model

In Australia, a different approach is taken, whereby those entering the private health insurance market at the age of 30 or above may an additional penalty for 10 years. Moreover, Australians who do not take out health insurance cover face a potential income tax surcharge.

The combined effect ofthis, allows the Australian LCR system to offer a lower payment term than Ireland, but at the same time maintaining an equivalent level of deterrence to those people considering deferring their take-up of health insurance into their older years, the Society writes.

However this approach would also not work in an Irish context, the Society says, as it would lead to a strain on the system, unless there was an increase in the current loading and/or a reduction in the current age 34 starting point. No equivalent potential income tax surcharge applies in Ireland.

Instead, the Society has suggested that the burden for consumers could be lightened by reducing the additional premium payment term to 20 years, rather than life, as it currently is.

“The Society believes reducing the LCR payment term to a maximum of 20 years is justifiable,” it says.

This would both “fairly and reasonably compensate” the health insurance market for admitting those people who do not join when they are young; and act as a deterrent so that people join the health insurance market before the age at which loadings apply.