Origin Capital signs property finance deal with Morgan Stanley

Origin Capital, a Dublin non-bank lender, has signed a new funding deal with Morgan Stanley to offer finance to the local commercial property market.

The agreement will enable Origin to provide higher loan-to-value (LTV) funding for projects across a wide variety of asset classes, and also to compete for larger transactions.

Origin, which was founded by Tom Browne and Cathal Fitzgerald in 2014 in partnership with Tricadia Capital Management, provides senior debt commercial property finance in the Irish market for investment deals above €3 million.

“In our first 18 months of operation, we have successfully supported many Irish businesses by providing funding in a market where traditional players are still not actively lending, and borrowers are desperately seeking funding solutions,” said Origin chief executive Ross Metcalfe.

“As we continue to grow our business and establish ourselves as a real alternative to traditional funding providers, we are delighted to have secured a partner of Morgan Stanley’s calibre. Morgan Stanley is well placed to support the rapid expansion of our business, and we are delighted that Origin Capital will be able to fund larger transactions in the future,” he added.