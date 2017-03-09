NTMA sells €1.25bn in bond auction as eyes turn to ECB

The National Treasury Management Agency sold €1.25 billion of bonds in two auctions on Thursday, as financial markets prepared for the outcome of the European Central Bank’s monetary policy meeting later on Thursday.

The State’s debt agency sold €850 million of benchmark ten-year bonds, priced to carry a yield, or interest rate, of 1.046 per cent, and a further €400 million of bonds that are not due to mature until 2045. The yield on these bonds was set at 2.187 per cent.

While the ECB is expecte to maintain its main interest rate at zero and give little away on the outlook for its €2.3 trillion bond-buying programme, the meeting takes place against the backdrop of euro zone inflation reaching 2 per cent in February for the first time since 2013.

Forecasts

Staff at the bank are expected to raise their inflation forecasts for the currency region, which is the key measure the ECB uses to decide on future interest rates and other stimulus measures.

ECB president Mario Draghi’s comments will be closely followed on Thursday afternoon by bond and equity markets investors.

NTMA chief executive Conor O’Kelly told an Oireachtas committee on Wednesday that the the agency will need to refinance over €52 billion of Government debt between October of this year and the end of 2020, including bilateral loans the State received under its €67.5 billion international bailout in 2010.