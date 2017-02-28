NTA to provide additional alternative bus services on Athlone-Westport route

The National Transport Authority (NTA) is to provide additional bus services on the Athlone to Westport route after Bus Éireann closes down its existing operation in the weeks ahead.

However, the NTA has said that, in other cases, there will be sufficient alternative public transport available to cater for demand and to provide connectivity after Bus Éireann ceases to run its service.

Bus Éireann will cease operating the route 7, Dublin-Clonmel service on March 12th; the route 21, Athlone-Westport service on April 16th; and the route 33, Dublin-Derry service on May 28th.

Bus Éireann is also to reduce the frequency of services on its Dublin-Limerick and Dublin-Galway routes from March 12th.

The moves form part of an overall survival plan for the State-owned transport company which is facing a major financial crisis.

Bus Éireann currently operates 28 services per week on route 21 between Athlone and Westport. This is currently a commercial service which receives no State subvention.

The NTA said it had determined that when Bus Éireann withdraws from this route there will be a public service obligation (PSO) to continue to provide services between Westport and Athlone.

“The Authority is considering amending the existing PSO service 440 to provide four services per day in each direction from Westport to Athlone supplemented by two services per day in each direction on route 440A from Westport to Ireland West Airport Knock . This would result in a doubling of the existing services.”

Public service obligation routes operate under a contract between the bus operator and the NTA and receive a State subsidy.

The 55 measures sought by Bus Éireann

On the X7 route between Dublin and Clonmel, the NTA said it had determined that sufficient alternative services were offered by private operator JJ Kavanagh on its route 717. It said a total of 98 services per week were operated on this route from Clonmel to Dublin via Kilkenny.

“Some amendments will be required for Locallink service 817C serving Carrick-on-Suir to Grangemockler to maintain the public service obligation and connect into JJ Kavanagh’s 717 service,” the NTA said.

The NTA also said it believed there would be sufficient alternative services between Dublin and Derry after Bus Éireann withdrew from the route.

“Translink operates 42 services per week on the same route and it is our understanding that they will be retaining those services.Bus Éireann’s Expressway route 32 operates 126 services per week via the same route except between Strabane and Derry.”

“Translink Route 273 operates 201 services per week from Derry to Strabane which would connect to Bus Éireann route 32.”

The NTA also said there was a high volume of bus and rail services between Dublin and Limerick and Dublin and Galway and it was not proposing any additional services to be put in place after Bus Éireann reduces its frequency on these routes.

NBRU: “Abandoning rural Ireland is not the solution to the crisis at Bus Éireann”

The NTA plan for the maintenance of connectivity after the withdrawal of Bus Éireann services from some routes has been strongly criticized by the trade union Siptu.

Siptu sector organiser, Willie Noone, said: “With this plan, which effectively assists the replacement of Bus Éireann services with others run by private for profit bus operators, the NTA has revealed an agenda which is clearly supportive of the privatisation of transport services.”

“On four of the five routes on which the management of Bus Éireann has selected to cut or severely curtail services the NTA states that it has already issued enough licences to cover their continuation by private operators. This reveals a long-term plan to undermine public services for the benefit of private operators.”

Mr Noone said that in relation to route 21, from Westport to Athlone,” the NTA has decided that the Minister for Transport, will have to open his chequebook and make available public funds to assist private operators in providing a service”.

“The NTA, Shane Ross and Fine Gael are clearly intent on cooking up a recipe for driving down all bus workers’ pay and conditions of employment, both private and semi-state. In the long run, they will leave the travelling public exposed to private sector monopolies which will force up prices over time. This outrageous attack on the whole concept of an effective and efficient public transport system will be opposed by our members across the country.”

Meanwhile the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) said it would not engage in any talks with Bus Éireann on the company’s plans to close some of its existing routes from next month.

The NBRU said on Tuesday that “abandoning rural Ireland is not the solution to the crisis at Bus Éireann”.

The NBRU and other unions at the company are planning to stage an all-out strike from next Monday on foot of moves by management to impose changes to work practices without agreement.

NBRU general secretary Dermot O’Leary said on Tuesday:” The notion that bus workers would actually be party to discussions that would lead to the elimination, or at best a diminution, of vital bus services into rural Ireland, clearly illustrates the disconnect between Bus Éireann management, their own staff and the communities they serve.

“It is simply appalling that people that rely on this public service would learn of its imminent disappearance through the media. Those commuters, the taxpayers, are entitled to ask if their route 7, Clonmel to Dublin, route 21 Athlone to Westport and route 33 to Derry is of a lesser value than the other twenty-one routes that Bus Éireann operate across the country.”

Mr O’Leary maintained that management at Bus Éireann were “simply doing as they are being told to do”.

“Asking people to believe that these route closures were not sanctioned by the Department of Transport and the National Transport Authority is akin to asking people to believe that Shane Ross is actually the Minister for Transport. It is long since passed time when those that are elected to protect vital public services should act in the interests of the communities they purport to represent and cry halt to these route closures.”