Northern Trust to bring another 400 jobs to Limerick

US financial services group Northern Trust is to create another 400 jobs in Limerick over the next five years, bringing the group’s total workforce in the city up to 1,500.

Northern Trust, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary in Limerick, first came to Ireland in 1989, opening its Dublin office in 2000. The Limerick office, which operates as a a fund administration centre of excellence, opened with 19 staff in 2007 and today employs about 1,000 people across its two sites at Hamilton House and City East Plaza.

“The creation of up to 400 new jobs for Limerick underlines Northern Trust’s commitment to Ireland,” said Clive Bellows, country head of Northern Trust, Ireland. “We have seen growth in the scale and operation of our Irish business over the years and the continued expansion of our office in Limerick reflect this. We gratefully acknowledge the support of IDA Ireland and our local partners such as the University of Limerick and the Limerick Institute of Technology, where we have strong relationships, and recognise the pro-active engagement we have with Irish government representatives, and the local funds industry in Ireland.”

IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan said that the company’s ability to attract and retain talent is “proof positive that Limerick and Ireland is a location that is highly attractive and suitable for global companies in the financial services sector”.