Non consultant doctors defer strike ballot

Non-consultant hospital doctors have deferred a planned ballot for strike action over a €3,000 allowance following an invitation by the Government to new talks.

However, a separate court case on the issue is still scheduled to go ahead next month.

The Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) said if the talks proved unsuccessful, the ballot would go ahead.

Separately talks are to take place on Monday on new proposals put forward by the HSE and the Department of Health to deal with recruitment and retention of nurses.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) last week deferred a decision on when to commence planned industrial action on this issue to allow time for further discussions with health service management.

The dispute between non-consultant doctors and the Government centres around the payment of a €3,000 accommodation allowance – known as a “living out” allowance – which was unilaterally abolished in 2012 by the then-government.

The department proposed new talks on Friday and the IMO’s non-consultant hospital doctor committee and its overall council agreed to the move at meetings on Saturday.

The Government last October agreed to an intensive three-weeks talks process aimed at resolving the ongoing High Court action over the “living out” allowance.

Collapsed

However in November this process collapsed suddenly when Government officials said they were not in a position to continue with the talks and that the issue of the restoration of the allowance would have to be dealt with as part of the overall Public Service Pay Commission.

The health service had previously forecast that the State’s potential liability, if it lost the court case over the “living out” allowance, could be up to €120 million although the IMO believes the figure would be considerably lower.

The organisation said in a statement: “Despite reservations as to the willingness of the Department of Health and Department of Public Expenditure and Reform to engage meaningfully in addressing these matters, the IMO have agreed to defer the ballot for industrial action by non-consultant hospital doctors pending the outcome of the talks.

“However it should be noted that the IMO is proceeding with its legal action against the HSE in regard to the “living out” allowance and this matter is scheduled for hearing in the High Court on February 21st, 2017.

“Should agreement not be reached in these discussions the IMO will reactivate the ballot for industrial action by non-consultant hospital doctors.”