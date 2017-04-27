New lending up at AIB as impaired loans decline by €500m

AIB increased its new lending by 10 per cent in the first quarter of this year while also reducing its stock of impaired loans by €500 million and improving its capital position.

In a trading update issued on Thursday morning, AIB said it had made a “good start” to the year with strong profit and capital generation against a “favourable economic backdrop”.

Its fully loaded core equity Tier 1 ratio of 16 per cent at the end of March was up 70 basis points on the end of December 2016. This was well in excess of its medium term target of 13 per cent.

The bank’s net interest margin (NIM), a key measure of profitability, rose by 4 basis points to 2.46 per cent in the first quarter.

Positive factors that impacted the NIM included stable asset yields, lower funding costs and further redemptions of Nama senior bonds.

Group new lending drawdowns to March 31st were up by 10 per cent year on year, with an 18 per cent rise recorded in the UK.

Its market share of new mortgage drawdowns in Ireland was 38 per cent in the first two months of 2017.

AIB’s impaired loans further reduced by a further €500 million to €8.6 billion. In 2013, this figure stood at €29 billion.

A small net credit provision write-back was recorded in the quarter.

Commenting on the bank’s first quarter performance, Bernard Byrne, AIB’s chief executive said: “We have had a good start to the year, generating 70 basis points of capital to finish the quarter with a fully loaded CET1 ratio of 16 per cent.

“The performance this quarter was in line with expectations with strong profitability, a stronger balance sheet, significant capital generation and further improvement in the bank’s risk profile.

“This demonstrates the ongoing success of our strategy. We continue to focus on our customers’ needs, simplifying our operating model and becoming more efficient. Our three year €870 million investment programme will complete this year and positions us well to deliver for customers and shareholders.”

AIB said customer fees and commissions were stable and in line with expectations while group operating costs were in line with the first quarter of last year and “consistent” with its expectations.

It had customer accounts of €62.6 billion at the end of the first quarter, reduced from €63.5 billion at December 2016, partly due to a managed reduction in deposits while a higher mix of current account balances had a positive impact on NIM.

Separately, the Minister for Finance has required AIB to issue warrants to the Government within five days of an initial public offering on the stock marekt that would entitle the State to subscribe to 9.99 per cent of AIB’s ordinary shares.

AIB is expected to IPO on the Dublin and London stock markets this year with 25 per cent of its shares to be offered to investors. The bank, which is 99.9 per cent State owned, will hold its AGM this morning in Dublin.