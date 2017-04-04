Nearly €115m paid out by banks over tracker mortgage scandal

Irish banks have paid out just under €115 million in the past two years in redress and compensation to mortgage customers who were denied a tracker rate, the Governor of the Central Bank Philip Lane has told the Oireachtas finance committee.

Mr Lane said this comprised €78 million paid to 2,600 impacted customers by the end of February as part of its current industry-wide examination that it ordered at the end of 2015.

It also includes sums of €36.8 million and €5.8 million in redress and compensation that has been paid by Permanent TSB and its former mortgage subsidiary Springboard Mortgages Ltd in respect of 1,374 accounts impacted as part of a redress programme that the lender announced in July 2015.

In March, the Central Bank said some 9,900 customer accounts had been identified as impacted by lenders as part of its tracker mortgage examination.

Of these cases, 90 per cent of accounts have had the rates rectified with redress and compensation paid in 25 per cent of instances.

The governor said he could not provide a lender-by-lender breakdown of customers and the redress paid to them for legal reasons.

Mr Lane said it was clear that lenders had “failed their customers” by denying them tracker rates. Some 7,100 tracker cases were resolved before its current examination process began.

Some customers lost their homes as a result of not being offered the correct tracker rate. The regulator has so far fined Springboard €4.5 million for its failures and has commenced enforcement proceedings against PTSB and Ulster Bank on tracker-related matters.

“Moreover, I am acutely aware of the unacceptable impact that these failures have had on tracker mortgage customers, from the burden of paying more than they should, up to instances involving loss of ownership of mortgaged properties.

Mr Lane noted that many lenders had apologised for their failures in applying the correct rates to mortgage accounts but said these would be “meaningless” unless the bank stopped the harm to all impacted customers and provided the appropriate redress and compensation for the “suffering caused”.