NBRU says it won't engage with plans to shut Bus Eireann routes

The National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) has said it will not engage in any talks with Bus Éireann on the company’s plans to close some of its existing routes from next month.

Bus Éireann will cease operating the route 7, Dublin-Clonmel service on March 12th, the route 21, Athlone-Westport service on April 16th and the route 33, Dublin-Derry service on May 28th.

Bus Éireann is also to reduce the frequency of services on its Dublin-Limerick and Dublin-Galway routes from March 12th.

The 55 measures sought by Bus Éireann

However, the NBRU said on Tuesday that “abandoning rural Ireland is not the solution to the crisis at Bus Éireann.

The NBRU and other unions at the company are planning to stage an all-out strike from next Monday on foot of moves by management to impose changes to work practices without agreement.

NBRU general secretary Dermot O’Leary said on Tuesday:” The notion that bus workers would actually be party to discussions that would lead to the elimination, or at best a diminution, of vital bus services into rural Ireland, clearly illustrates the disconnect between Bus Éireann management, their own staff and the communities they serve.

“It is simply appalling that people that rely on this public service would learn of its imminent disappearance through the media. Those commuters, the taxpayers, are entitled to ask if their route 7, Clonmel to Dublin, route 21 Athlone to Westport and route 33 to Derry is of a lesser value than the other twenty-one routes that Bus Éireann operate across the country.”

Mr O’Leary maintained that management at Bus Éireann were “simply doing as they are being told to do”.

“Asking people to believe that these route closures were not sanctioned by the Department of Transport and the National Transport Authority is akin to asking people to believe that Shane Ross is actually the Minister for Transport. It is long since passed time when those that are elected to protect vital public services should act in the interests of the communities they purport to represent and cry halt to these Route closures.”