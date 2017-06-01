Nama expects to generate a lifetime profit of €3bn

The National Asset Management Agency (Nama) expects to generate a lifetime profit of €3 billion when it finishes its work by the end of the decade, its annual report shows.

The report, published on Thursday, shows the agency generated €5.4 billion in cash and a profit of €1.5 billion last year.

The “strong cash generation performance” meant the agency “remains on course” to redeem all of its senior debt by the end of the year and subordinated debt by 2020.

Cash generation is a critical measure of the progress being made by Nama in meeting its stated objectives. Of the €5.4 billion in cash generated in 2016, €5 billion was realised from the sale of loans, property and other assets.

The report also shows that pre-planning work is underway to deliver an estimated 760,000 sq ft of commercial space and some 860 residential units.

Planning permission is in place for 756,000 sq ft of commercial development space and some 350 residential units across four sites.

Construction has begun on sites that will deliver 1.8 million sq ft of commercial space (mainly Grade A offices) and some 230 apartments.

Construction has been completed on 47,500 sq ft of office space and the completed development has been let and sold.

Since 2014, Nama has funded the construction of 4,840 new residential units in the Republic on residential development land securing its loan portfolio.

As at end-March 2017, an additional 2,064 units were under construction by Nama-funded developers and receivers. Funding had been approved for an additional 1,114 units which had planning granted, but were not yet under construction.

Planning permission has been granted for an additional 7,475 units. Planning applications have been lodged or will be lodged within 12 months for an additional 10,000 units, the report says.

By the end of last year, Nama had offered 6,941 residential properties for social housing purposes. Demand was confirmed by local authorities for 2,748 properties. 2,378 homes were delivered for social housing by end-2016.

The report says it has invested or committed more than €107 million to remediate and complete properties for housing and has invested over €200 million to purchase houses and apartments through its special vehicle for acquiring social housing units, NARPS.

The agency says it aims to facilitate the completion of 20,000 new residential units, subject to commercial viability, principally in the Dublin area, in the period to the end of 2020.

Through intensive asset management of residential sites, the agency also aims to maximise the number of sites that are ready for development. Between 2014 and end-March 2017, a total of 4,840 new residential units were completed on sites funded by Nama.

The agency advances funding for site resolution works on unfinished housing estates in which it has an interest as a secured lender.

In 2010, Nama had exposure to 332 unfinished housing estates. By end-2016 that figure had reduced to 25 and by end-March 2017, it had reduced further to just 11 unfinished housing estates.

The report said the agency expects these remaining housing estates will be resolved by end-2017.

Nama chairman Frank Daly said the agency takes “particular pride” in redeeming senior debt three years ahead of the 2020 target date originally envisaged.

“This is a major burden which has been taken off the heavily-indebted State,” he said.

“We have now entered the third phase of our work – our wind-down – which involves completing our remaining deleveraging activity and implementing our residential delivery and Dublin Docklands SDZ programmes by 2020.”

Nama chief executive Brendan McDonagh said the elimination of the State-guaranteed contingent liability for Irish taxpayers was a “significant achievement”.

“The progress that was made in reducing it by two-thirds (€20 billion) between early 2014 and late 2016 also made a major contribution in terms of enabling Ireland to re-access the debt markets and in stabilising and reducing the funding cost of Ireland’s debt,” he said.