Motor insurers to learn result of Setanta Supreme Court appeal

The Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland will this morning learn the result of its Supreme Court appeal over decisions it is potentially liable for claims brought against collapsed insurer Setanta.

The seven judge court’s ruling is due before lunchtime.

The MIBI appeal was against a Court of Appeal 2016 judgment rejecting MIBI’s arguments it should not be held liable. The Court of Appeal ruling affects all insurance companies underwriting motor insurance here.

The liquidator of Maltese-registered Setanta, which sold insurance policies exclusively in Ireland before it collapsed in 2014, has determined the cost of claims could run to about €90 million with the number of claimants estimated at 1,750.

The MIBI argued, as a result of the appeal court decision, it has been “left captive” with its members obliged to give guarantees even concerning insurers whom they believe will not last. It maintained the Insurance Compensation Fund should pick up the Setanta bill, as was done in the cases of PMPA and Quinn Insurance.

Law Society

In opposing the appeal, the Law Society argued that agreements between the MIBI and government concerning claims related to uninsured drivers envisaged the MIBI would pay out if a member became insolvent.

The MIBI is operated under the terms of a 2009 agreement between the Government and companies underwriting motor insurance in Ireland to deal with claims related to uninsured drivers.

The core issue in the appeal was the interpretation of that agreement.

A finding of liability against the MIBI also required the court to consider how that affects on the power of the High Court to approve payments out of the ICF if the High Court believes that is the only way of meeting such claims.