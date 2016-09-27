Motor insurers made combined €273m loss in Ireland last year

Motor insurers in Ireland made an aggregate loss of €273 million last year, according to data published by the Central Bank of Ireland.

The biggest loss recorded was by Irish-owned FBD, which posted a deficit of €101.7 million. Axa and Allianz both recorded losses in excess of €40 million, while British insurer RSA had a deficit of just under €26 million.

Some 13 insurance providers who had their head office in Ireland last year and were supervised for solvency here racked up combined losses of €253.7 million.

Another eight, who have their head offices in other European Union member states, had aggregate losses of €19.7 million. The biggest deficit recorded by this cohort was by AIG Europe Ltd at €26.2 million.

Total income earned by the insurers during the year amounted to €951 million, while the total claims were just more than €1 billion. These figures exclude operational costs and other expenses.

Motor insurance costs have rocketed in Ireland in the past couple of years with insurers blaming a rise in claims and inflated court awards for the increased premiums.