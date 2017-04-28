Mortgage lending soars by 30% at Bank of Ireland

Bank of Ireland’s new mortgage lending volumes rose by 30 per cent in the first quarter of this year when compared with the same period of 2016.

Overall, customer loan volumes stood at € 78 billion at the end of March with new lending in line with expectations, the bank said in a trading update published on Friday morning.

The bank said its pension deficit increased by about € 200 million over the period to € 650 million. It said this was largely due to a decrease in the “credit spread over risk-freerates on long-dated AA euro corporate bond yields” used by the group in the valuation of its defined benefit pension liabilities.

The bank said it continues to trade in line with expectations with economic developments in its core markets of Ireland and the UK remaining “positive”, in spite of ongoing uncertainties from Brexit.

Its net interest income was in line with the second half of 2016 while its net interest margin increased by three basis point 2.30 per cent.

This primarily reflected “further reductions in the cost of funding and our evolving asset mix, partially offset by the impact of an increase in the quantum of liquid assets and the credit risk transfer transaction executed at the end of December 2016”.

Bank of Ireland said it continued to maintain tight control over its cost base, while making “appropriate investments” in its, infrastructure and staff.

“Our multi-year investment programme to replace our core banking platforms is progressing in line with our expectations,” it said.

Customer loan volumes were € 78 billion at the end of March 2017. Loan redemptions during the period included cash repayments on defaulted loans, Irish tracker mortgages and legacy run-down books and “somewhat higher than expected” redemptions in its corporate businesses.

Customer deposits were € 75 billion at the end of March, in line with the figure for the end of December. Wholesale funding was € 16 billion at the end of the first quarter.

“Asset quality across our loan portfolios has continued to improve during the first quarter in line with our expectations,” the bank said.

Bank of Ireland had a fully-loaded core equity Tier 1 ratio of 12 per cent, compared to 12.3 per cent at the end of December 2016.

The bank will hold its AGM later today at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin followed by an extraordinary general meeting to approve a new holding company structure for regulatory purposes.