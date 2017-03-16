Mortgage arrears continue to decline as economy, restructures pick up

The number of owner-occupier mortgages at least three months in arrears fell by 3.7 per cent during the final three months of 2016, marking the thirteenth consecutive quarterly decline as the economy continued to improve and banks restructured soured loans.

Some 54,269 homeloans, or 7.4 per cent of a total of 736,894 Irish mortgages, valued at €100 billion, remained at least 90 days behind in repayments at the end of December, the Central Bank said on Thursday. The rate fell from 7.6 per cent from the previous quarter.

Restructured

Almost 121,000 loans on private dwelling houses were classified as restructured at the end of December, of which 87 per cent were meeting the terms of the new arrangement with lenders. Arrears capitalisation, where arrears are added to the principal of the loan, was the most common form of restructure, comprising almost 22 per cent of the total, followed by “split mortgages”, at 22.4 per cent, where part of a loan is warehoused for an agreed period.

Meanwhile, the percentage of buy-to-let loans at least three months in arrears fell to 15.7 per cent in December from 16.2 per cent in September.