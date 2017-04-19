Morgan Stanley's quarterly profit surges on trading gains

Morgan Stanley reported a 74 per cent jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by a bump in trading gains as investors shuffled their portfolios following interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The bank’s results stood in sharp contrast to those of chief rival Goldman Sachs, which reported a rare drop in trading revenue on Tuesday.

Earnings applicable to common shareholders rose to $1.84 billion (€1.72 billion) in the three months ended March 31, from $1.06 billion a year earlier, while earnings per share rose to $1.00 from 55 cents.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 89 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters.

(Reuters)