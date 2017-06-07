Moody’s upgrades top Irish banks as AIB flotation nears

Moody’s upgraded its view of the creditworthiness of Bank of Ireland and AIB late on Tuesday as they continue to reduce their bad loans and rebuild their profitability.

The ratings agency raised its rating on Bank of Ireland’s long-term senior unsecured debt by one level to Baa1, which remains seven levels below its top-notch Aaa stance. It upgraded its stance on similar AIB debt by on level to Baa2.

Its more positive view of Bank of Ireland reflects that fact that its problem loan ratio fell to 7.9 per cent at the end of last year from 11 per cent a year earlier, while its “core profitability” has also improved and become less reliant on one-off items.

However, Moody’s said that the bank’s level of non-performing loans remains “sizeable”, with a significant level of loans that have had their terms eased, and that the rate of improvement in troubled loans is likely to slow in future.

The ratings firm noted that AIB’s percentage of soured loans had fallen to 14 per cent from 18.6 per cent last year.

Cantor Fitzgerald’s head of fixed income strategy in Ireland, Ryan McGrath, said that the upgrade to AIB’s rating is “very timely” as the Government is in the process of seeking to sell a 25 per cent stake in the bailed-out bank as it continues to recover its €20.8 billion rescue bill. The bank has so far redeemed €3.3 billion of bailout investments in AIB. When dividends, interest and guarantee fees are also included, the cash recovery rises €6.8 billion.

Still Moody’s also noted that both banks’ level of problem loans compare unfavourably to European peers when measured against total loan loss reserves on their balance sheets. Bank of Ireland ratio of troubled loans to loan loss reserves was 60 per cent at the end of last year, while AIB’s was 69 per cent.