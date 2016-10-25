Monte Paschi to cut 2,600 jobs, sell bad debt to attract investors

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA plans to cut 2,600 jobs, close 500 branches and sell bad debt in a bid to attract investors to a turnaround that’s key to the lender’s survival.

The world’s oldest bank, is targeting annual profit of €1.11 billion in 2019. The bank is also disposing of its platform to recover bad debt, Monte Paschi said in a statement on Tuesday.

Shareholders will meet November 24th to approve a plan to raise as much as 5 billion euros of new capital.Chief executive Marco Morelli, in the job for just six weeks, is seeking to persuade shareholders that the bank can turn a corner by shedding bad loans and reorganising to improve returns.

Burdened by soured debt and losses on derivatives bets gone wrong under previous management, Paschi emerged as the region’s most vulnerable lender in European stress tests in July, prompting the latest overhaul and the third capital increase in two years.

Bloomberg