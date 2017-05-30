Merrion Fleet bought by vehicle leasing arm of French bank Société Générale

Merrion Fleet, the Irish fleet management firm, has been bought by the vehicle leasing division of French bank Société Générale.

Merrion is the second largest leasing and fleet management company in Ireland with a portfolio of nearly 5,500 vehicles. The new owners, ALD, currently operates in 41 countries with 1.4 million vehicles under management and 6,000 staff. The Irish firm declined to reveal the sale price.

Merrion Fleet Management Limited is a privately owned company established in 1999. The last accounts filed by the firm show a turnover of €61.6 million for 2015 and an operating profit of €5.7 million. At the time it had just over 50 staff.

It’s still unclear whether the Irish firm will be rebranded as ALD.

David Hurley, chief executive of Merrion Fleet said: ‘We are very excited to join ALD and believe this is very positive news for our customers and staff as it supports the future growth and development of the Merrion business.” He said the takeover will enable the Irish business to offer “a broader product range and global expertise”.