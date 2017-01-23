Management of finance firms moving here must be based here - Central Banks

Finance firms moving business to Ireland post brexit must ensure that management of these operations are also based here, according to the central bank.

Central bank director of policy and risk Gerry Cross told an event organised by Asia Matters and Financial Services Ireland on Monday that the regulator will is only interested in authorising services that will run from Ireland.

“We will want to be satisfied that the mind and management of the entity are located here and decisions are taken here,” he said.

Having received a “material number of enquiries” from firms based in the Uk since the referendum in June, the Central Bank now believes the companies are moving to short list eu locations to move business to.

“A number of these [ARE]focusing specifically on Ireland,” Mr cross said.