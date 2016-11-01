Liquidator ‘to be appointed’ to Rush Credit Union

The Central Bank is expected to announce on Wednesday that a liquidator has been appointed to the Credit Union in Rush, north county Dublin.

The Credit Union has been involved in controversy since earlier this year when An Garda Síochána was called in to investigate the suspected disappearance of €700,000.

Minister for Finance Michael Noonan on Tuesday told his Cabinet colleagues that a liquidator had now been appointed to the Credit Union.

The Central Bank said it is “engaged with Rush Credit Union in relation to ongoing supervisory issues”.

“Any actions taken by the Central Bank are taken in the interests of credit union members and their savings. Members’ savings are covered by the statutory Deposit Guarantee Scheme up to €100,000 per member.”