Labour Court invites Bus Eireann and unions to talks

The Labour Court has invited management and trade unions at Bus Éireann to attend talks on Tuesday afternoon.

The move came after the State-owned bus operator said on Tuesday morning that it wanted the Labour Court to become involved in moves to find a resolution to the financial crisis facing the company.

The National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) said it had accepted an invitation from the Labour Court to meet with the principals on all sides “in order we believe to provide some clarity on some of the conjecture surrounding the status of this dispute”.

The NBRU, however, strongly criticised the stance of Bus Éireann management.

Unions have refused to attend direct talks with Bus Éireann management until a highly controversial survival plan involving redundancies, cuts in premium payments and out-sourcing is withdrawn.

The company said on Tuesday that it believed the measures it put forward last week to the unions were “required to deal with the immediate risk of insolvency while ensuring future competitiveness and sustainability”.

“Bus Éireann has a viable future and can successfully compete but only if we make the necessary changes.”

The company said that the decision of the unions not to attend talks was “a very regrettable situation”.

The company said that leadership was required from all sides “to ensure meaningful discussions can commence”.

Bus Éireann said it was now seeking the assistance of the Labour Court. It said it wanted to see the re-convening of a Labour Court process that got underway late last year involving the company and unions.

It said it would write to unions and the Labour Court this week to facilitate a meeting of the parties.

However unions have contendedthatthe previous Labour Court process centred on a pay claim by staff and that it had adjourned as management was not ready to proceeed at the time.

They have argued that it was not a process regarding cutbacks.

NBRU general secretary Dermot O’Leary said on Tuesday: “It would appear that Bus Éireann, not satisfied with attempting to ride roughshod over its own staff’s terms and conditions, is now attempting to play footloose and fancy free with the industrial relations institutions of the State.

“Notwithstanding the fact that this contrived dispute is not one associated with so-called industrial relations norms, and accordingly cannot be resolved without the assistance of all stakeholders, the notion that a semi-state company would risk holding the Labour Court to ridicule for political expediency is nothing short of extraordinary.”

Bus Éireann said in a statement: “The Labour Court accepted that they could not proceed on the 6th December to deal with the pay claim presented by the unions until a more detailed plan was made available by the company and they stated that they would remain available to the parties if required. Bus Éireann have now submitted detailed proposals to the unions with the objective of dealing with the unions claim for a wage increase within the context of overcoming an urgent financial crisis and ensuring future sustainability. “

Unions are to brief members of the Oireachtas on their position in relation to Bus Éireann on Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday the acting chief executive of Bus Éireann, Ray Hernan told politicians that all 2,600 jobs in the company could be lost all jobs if the company did not act to address its financial losses.