Key Capital appoints MD of wealth management

Dublin-based Key Capital has appointed Fintan Maher as managing director of its wealth management division.

Mr Maher has relocated from Sydney in Australia, where he was national head of wealth and marketing for the Myer Family Company, the largest multi-family office in Asia Pacific.

During his five years there, funds under management doubled to A$3 billion (€2.11 billion).

Mr Maher was previously investment director of Irelandia Investments, the private investment office for the Ryan family.

Speaking to The Irish Times, Mr Maher said his ambition was to help Key Capital to double the level of assets under management in its wealth division to about €1 billion within three to five years.

Commenting on Mr Maher’s appointment, Key Capital chief executive Conor Killeen said: “’Fintan brings broad, high-quality experience. He inherits a business from Ed Yusko, that has prioritised our client’s interests in everything we do: from understanding the investment motive, to identifying assets that deliver and reporting accurately and easily.”

Set up in 2001, Key Capital provides advisory services to corporate and high net-worth clients, and investment management services to institutional clients.

It also has equity stakes in a number of operating businesses, including the Sunday Business Post newspaper. Its group companies employ 140 people and had turnover of €29 million in 2015.