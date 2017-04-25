KBC seeks Bright Ideas for business and social projects

KBC, the Belgian-owned bank with significant Irish operations, has doubled to €200,000 its backing for two funds that assist businesses whose products or services address social needs, as well as community initiatives.

Companies that address areas such as assisting the community, arts, sports or environmental concerns have been invited by KBC to apply for funding to its Business Bright Ideas fund.

The judging panel will include KBC director of products Darragh Lennon and Ciaran Hancock, finance correspondent of The Irish Times.

A total of €100,000 will be made available for the Business Bright Ideas fund, with the top award of some €50,000 for the winning applicant.

In addition to this, the KBC Bright Ideas fund returns for the fourth year with a further €100,000 of funding for community groups across the State and individuals with projects that benefit their local community. The overall winner will get €5,000 following a public vote.

Funding applications for the Business Bright Ideas and the Brights Ideas funds can be made at kbcbrightideas.com and the deadline is May 31st.