KBC Ireland eyes up to €50m of loan loss releases

KBC Ireland moved in third quarter to release €28 million that was previously set aside to cover bad loan losses as the economy continues to improve and its level of soured assets decline.

This served to boost the Belgian-owned lender’s net profit to €44.4 million for the three months, compared with €24.6 million for the same period last year.

The Irish unit unlocked €1 million of loan loss provisions in the second quarter and expects full year releases to range between €10 million and €50 million, having set aside hundreds of millions of euros during the crisis.

While €6 billion, or almost 45 per cent, of KBC Ireland’s €13.4 billion loan book was classified as impaired at the end of September, the level of troubled loans has fallen by 13 per cent in the past year.

“It is encouraging to note our significant progress in offering resolutions to some 95 per cent of our distressed customers,” said Wim Verbraeken, chief executive of the Irish unit. “ We continue to work closely with any customers in financial difficulties to try and reach suitable, sustainable resolutions.”

Brussels-based KBC Group, which reported €629 million net profit in the third quarter, is due to complete a strategic review of the Irish business early next year. The group is considering whether to sell the unit, which returned to profit last year for the first time since the crisis, hold onto it and grow it organically or build a captive bank-insurance group.

“The Irish economy remains on track to record robust gross domestic product growth of around 4 per cent in 2016 as improving domestic demand counters the adverse impact of sterling weakness and more general Brexit-related uncertainty,” Brussels based KBC said in an analysts presentation on Thursday.