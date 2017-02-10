KBC could pursue FBD or RSA, broker suggests

Belgian bancassurance giant KBC Group, which this week signalled an interest in expanding through deals in the Republic, may have more luck pursuing an insurer such as FBD Group or RSA Ireland than tying up with a local bank, according to analysts at Investec.

In affirming its commitment to Ireland on Thursday, ending more than two years of speculation about KBC Bank Ireland, the Brussels-based group said that its first priority is in growing its €13.1 billion loan book organically in the retail and micro-business markets. However, it also said that it would look at any banking and insurance deals that emerge in order to accelerate its strategy.

A deal with 75 per cent State-owned Permanent TSB “seems like a difficult transaction to justify at this stage - politically, as well as economically, given the likely cost-cutting that would come with it,” said Owen Callan, an Investec analyst, in a note to clients on Friday.

While KBC were keen to note their commitment to continuing their [insurance] partnership agreements with Irish Life and Zurich Insurance, looking at FBD or RSA’s Irish insurance book, or buying an intermediary, seem like they would have greater near-term potential than anything on the banking side,” he said.

Partnerships

KBC offers life insurance products in partnership with Irish Life, while it collaborates with Zurich Insurance in providing motor, home and other general coverage.

Ireland’s motor insurance industry has been in a state of turmoil in recent years as companies failed to raise enough from premiums to cover rising costs and expenses.

However, shares in FBD have jumped 30 per cent in the last 12 months to €8.50 on growing optimism that the group will return to profit this year after three years of losses. This follows insurance rate hikes having been pushed through the by industry over the past two years, efforts by Government to rein in spiralling motor insurance costs, a benign winter weather so far and rebounding bond yields internationally since Donald Trump’s election as US president, which has served to stoke investment returns across the sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

RSA Ireland, which has received €500 million in capital injections and commitments from its UK parent since 2013, returned to operating profitability in the first half of last year after years of problems. The once-largest Irish general insurance company was thrown into crisis in late 2013 when it emerged it had a large hole in its balance sheet, mainly the result of having put too little money in reserve to cover large claims.