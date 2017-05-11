KBC Bank Ireland reports after-tax profit of €67m

KBC Bank Ireland has reported an after-tax profit of €67 million for the first quarter of 2017, up from €23 million for the same period last year.

Profits at the Belgian bank’s Irish subsidiary were boosted by a net loan loss provision release of €50 million.

The bank attributed the release to the Central Statistics Office’s latest house price index, which suggested house prices here rose by nearly 11 per cent in last 12 months, and an improvement in its portfolio of non-performing loans.

KBC’s stock of impaired loans was reduced by 16 per cent to €5.4 billion, down from €6.4 billion in the corresponding period last year.

The bank also said it added nearly 17,000 new Irish customer accounts in the first three months of the year.

In a bid to attract new customers, the bank recently cut its fixed mortgage rates available for both current and new customers.

KBC said about 60 per cent of new accounts were opened through its new revamped digital channel with the bank witnessing an 83 per cent year on year increase in digital activity.

Commenting on the financial results, chief executive Wim Verbraeken said: “We are continuing to grow the number of customer accounts and new mortgage lending through our compelling mortgage offering which is available to all mortgage segments.”

On the issue of arrears, Mr Verbraeken said: “We work hard to engage with customers who are experiencing financial difficulties and have made progress in nine out of ten cases over the year.”

He also said the bank would continue to work with the Central Bank on its tracker mortgage examination.

“Following completion of this examination, we will then make further contact with the affected customers to finalise the review for these customers,” he said.

Meanwhile, the bank’s Belgian parent saw net profit rise by 60 per cent to €630 million in the first quarter as lending and deposits rose while lower loan loss provisions and insurance claims also helped the company.

Deposits and loans advanced in most of its markets, including at its main units in Belgium and the Czech Republic, leading to an overall increase of 4 per cent for loans and 10 per cent for deposits.

The group’s combined ratio - costs plus claims as a percentage of revenues, a key profit indicator in the non-life insurance sector - fell to 79 per cent from 91 per cent a year ago, a number KBC called “exceptionally low”.