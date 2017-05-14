JP Morgan confirms jobs to move to Dublin in Brexit plan

JPMorgan has confirmed that it is to increase employment in Dublin, as it restructures its operations ahead of Brexit. The bank’s head of investor services, James Kenny, told the Financial Times that it is to hire a “ significant” number of people in Dublin for its custody and fund services businesses

JP Morgan already employs 500 people in Dublin and earlier this month the Irish Times reported soures as saying that it was set to expand here with the creation of hundreds more back office posts. It has been widely reported that the bank is looking for new offices to house the increased staff numbers, including at the new Capital Docks development,a managed by Kennedy Wilson, in the south docklands areas.

JPMorgan looks set to buy a 130,000 sq ft development in the Capital Docks which has the capacity to hold more than 1,000 people.

“Growth plans are driving our real estate plan,” Mr Kenny told the Financial Times, in an interview in Honk Kong this weekend, adding that custody and fund services would be the biggest target area.

Mr Kenny said JP Morgan’s impression is that some jobs can be “filled by people moving from other countries” because Ireland has a “very flexible immigration policy”.

“The binding constraint in Ireland isn’t really around the supply of qualified people; it’s around infrastructure — the infrastructure in the city, the supply of housing.....the capacity in the school system, the domestic transport infrastructure,” he said.

JP Morgan indicated earlier this month that it wold shift jobs to Dublin, Frankfurt and Luxembourg as it prepares for the UK’s exit from the European Union. Sources told the Irish Times that the group’s plans for Ireland, where it can trace its operations back to 1926, are focused on expanding existing back-office functions in Dublin, rather than adding front-office roles. JP Morgan Bank (Ireland) is mainly involved in providing administration and accounting services to hedge funds and mutual funds as well as treasury and cash management services to clients globally.

JP Morgan’s chief executive, Jamie Dimon, said before the Brexit referendum last June that the bank could move up to 4,000 of its 16,000 UK workforce in the event of voters opting to quit the EU. In January, he said the final number of job relocations could be higher.