Italy considering sale of 15% stake in state lender CDP

Italy’s economy ministry is examining the possible sale of a 15 per cent share in state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), leaving a majority stake in its hands, national daily Corriere della Sera reported on Friday.

This would bring about €5 billion ($5.30 billion) to state coffers, it added, without citing sources.

The report said the proposal is still in a preliminary phase and it is not clear whether the sale would be made to institutional investors or foreign funds or banks, the report added.

The ministry owns an 83 per cent share of CDP and national banking foundations hold 16 per cent, with the remaining 1 per cent held as treasury shares.

The economy ministry was not immediately available for comment.

-Reuters