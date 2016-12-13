Irish Nationwide inquiry told it’s ‘obliged’ to dismiss charges

An inquiry into alleged regulatory breaches at Irish Nationwide Building Society has been told that it has a “constitutional obligation” to dismiss the charges against former chairman Michael Walsh.

Michael Collins, senior counsel representing Mr Walsh, questioned why the former chairman was the only non-executive director of INBS that was facing charges.

He said it went against the principles of natural justice, adding that it was “unfair, smacks of injustice and certainly requires explanation”.

Mr Collins said Mr Walsh had been singled out by the Central Bank as the only non-executive director of any Irish bank to face such an inquiry, while “others had no case to answer”.

He said the Central Bank had “resolutely declined” to explain this to him and noted that the board of INBS had always acted collectively.

Mr Walsh had at all times co-operated with the Central Bank in relation to his role with INBS and was “puzzled and shocked” to receive a notice that he was being charged for alleged breaches, Mr Collins said.

Nationalisation

Mr Walsh served on the board of INBS between 1995 and 2009, and was chairman at the time of the lender’s nationalisation in 2010 having received a €5.4 billion bailout from taxpayers.

He faces seven charges of alleged regulatory breaches, which took place at different periods between August 1st 2004 and September 30th 2008.

Mr Walsh did not attend the hearing. He is one of five former directors and senior managers of INBS accused of regulatory breaches by the Central Bank.

The others are former chief executive Michael Fingleton, Stan Purcell, an ex company secretary,Tom McMenamin, a former commercial lending manager at INBS, and Gary McCollum, who headed the building society’s lending into Britain from a base in Belfast.

Mr Purcell was the only one of the five to attend the hearing on Tuesday.

The inquiry, which is being chaired by solicitor Marian Shanley, has set aside two days to hear Mr Walsh’s application for the dismissal of charges against him.

On November 30th, the inquiry heard an application from Mr Fingleton to have its work delayed until a legal appeal that he is taking to block the inquiry is heard next year.

Guarantees

The five are accused of failing to ensure that commercial loan applications were processed, and later approved correctly.

It is also alleged that INBS failed to obtain proper security for commercial loans, including personal guarantees.

The regulator also suspects that proper valuation reports on assets were not received, and that loan-to-value limits were not adhered to in accordance with sound internal controls.

It is also alleged that the executives failed to ensure that commercial lending was effectively monitored in line with internal policies.

In addition, it is alleged that INBS’s credit committee failed to perform certain functions properly, and that it failed to ensure that certain reports relating to commercial lending and credit risk management were provided to the board as required by legislation.

The hearing continues.