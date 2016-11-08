Irish Government wins EU court case over Irish Life & Permanent

The Irish Government had the right to nationalise Irish Life & Permanent even if it diluted the value of shareholders’ stakes in the finacial services group, the European Court of Justice has ruled.

The decision, announced this morning, follows several months of deliberations and means that the government didn’t break EU law when it nationalised the group in 2011. The €4 billion injection gave the State a 99.2 per cent shareholding in the bank and wiped out existing investors. The applicants — Gerard Dowling, Padraig McManus, Piotr Skoczylas, and Malta-based firm Scotchstone Capital Fund Limited — claimed the Minister for Finance Michael Noonan breached EU company and the state’s shareholding is illegal.

“EU law doesn’t preclude an increase in the share capital of a bank without the agreement of the general meeting of the shareholders in a situation where there is a serious disturbance of the economy and the financial system of a member state,” the court said in a statement.

“The interests of shareholders and creditors cannot be held to prevail in all circumstances over the general interest of the stability of the financial system,” the court added.