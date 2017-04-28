Irish consumers continue to save for a rainy day

Irish consumers are now saving more than they were in the aftermath of the banking crisis when deposit rates were more than 3 per cent, new figures from the Central Bank show.

In March 2017, some €540 million was placed on deposit by Irish resident households, bringing the total to € 98.1 billion, the highest level since April 2010. Given record low rates available for both fixed and instant access accounts, it’s no surprise that almost three quarters (73%) of deposits are now over-night, compared to around 50 per cent back in April 2010. On an annual basis, household deposit lodgements were € 2.9 billion higher than withdrawals, growing by 3.1 per cent over the year.

Credit

Lending however contnued to fall, down by 2.2 per cent in the year to end March, although there was an uptick in mortgage lending. Mortgage loans grew by €127 million in net terms in March, following a decrease of €174 million in February. On an annual basis however, mortgage lending is also down, by 0.8 per cent or €622 million.

Merrion Capital economist Alan McQuaid says the weak lending figures continue to be of concern.

“The bottom line is that credit will need to flow at a much stronger level than currently if the economy is to grow to potential over the long-run,” he says.

With Irish consumers now saving more than they’re borrowing, Irish households are net funders of the Irish banking system. Indeed as the Central Bank figures show, banks held € 9.5 billion more household deposits than loans at end-March, though this figure represented a slight decline on February’s holdings . By contrast, in early 2009, household loans exceeded deposits by € 53.5 billion.