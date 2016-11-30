Irish arm of Eversheds in strategic tie-up with US law firm

The Irish affiliate of the Eversheds global legal network is set to participate in a global tie-up with US law firm Sutherland Asbill & Brennan LLP.

Subject to a partner vote later this year, the proposed combination would operate under a single brand - Eversheds Sutherland. The combination is due to be formalised in early 2017.

The existing partnerships will remain in place, with an overarching entity leading global strategy.

Sutherland has six offices, including in New York, Atlanta, Washington and Houston, and $301 million in annual revenue.

The combined network would have more than 4,000 people, about 700 partners, and 61 offices in 29 countries.

In a note to colleagues yesterday, Alan Murphy, Evershed’s managing partner in Ireland, said the move would provide a “better, broader and higher-quality offering” to clients.

“Becoming truly global will have a positive effect and, bring fresh opportunities to grow and support our clients fully,” he said.

Eversheds has 30 partners and 250 staff in Ireland. It does not reveal its fee income.

Sutherland acts for 58 of the Fortune 100 companies and 92 of the Fortune 200, including Verizon Communications and electronics group Tyco.

Speaking to The Irish Times, Mr Murphy said the Irish firms expects “significant synergies” with the US firm given Sutherland’s “premium multinational client base many of whom have a presence in Ireland”.