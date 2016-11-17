Investec eyes further acquisitions in Ireland

South African financial services group Investec, which bought NCB Stockbrokers in 2012, needs further scale in its Irish wealth and investment management business and will make further acquisitions where available, the group’s chief executive said on Thursday.

“In Ireland we have a business that is well set but just needs scale,” Stephen Koseff said at an analysts’ presentation as the group unveiled interim results.

“And that’s an area that we could look to consolidate and make some acquisitions to the extent that they are available.”

The comments come after Goodbody Stockbrokers managing director Roy Barrett was forced to deny industry speculation during the summer that the company could be taken over by Investec.

In an email to staff in July Mr Barrett said the group was not in any such talks.