Insurer FBD returns to the black with profits of €11.4m

Irish general insurer FBD returned to the black last year, posting a pre-tax profit of € 11.4 million. This compared with a loss of € 85.9 million in 2015.

The profit figure for last year included a pension gain of € 7 million, according to results published on Monday. The average premium rate increase was 9 per cent, offset by a 5 per cent decline in policy volume from direct operations.

Its gross written premium reduced slightly to € 362 million, driven by a reduction in broker business. The company said this was largely offset by price increases in some products along with strong retention of core customers FBD said further pricing and underwriting action has successfully returned the business to a modest full year underwriting profit. The company largely focuses on providing insurance to farmers and SMEs.

Commenting on the results, FBD chief executive Fiona Muldoon said: “I am pleased to note that FBD has returned to profit helped by an unusually mild winter so far and our own strong underwriting actions.

“Our strong customer relationships and the level of service we provide have ensured good retention in our key customer groups despite some of the necessary price increases they have experienced.

“While we saw some degree of stabilisation in the cost of claims, we believe insurance premiums in Ireland are and will remain high until structural claims reform is successfully executed.”

Ms Muldoon welcomed the findings of the Government Cost of Insurance Working Group and the focus that it brings to the rising cost of claims for Irish customers.

“It is important that the Government follow through in translating these recommendations into policies and legislation that will deliver a lower cost, sustainable claims environment for the benefit of all customers.

“We look forward to working with others to ensure that these proposals are implemented in ways that will help Irish farmers, small businesses and consumers manage their insurance costs.

“In the absence of implementation of particular sections of a lengthy report we believe Irish insurance customers will continue to bear the cost of significantly higher premiums than those seen in other countries. Notwithstanding the challenges in our market I believe we are well positioned to make further progress during 2017”.