Insurer FBD returns to black with profits of €11.4m

Irish general insurer FBD returned to the black last year, posting a pre-tax profit of € 11.4 million. This compared with a loss of €85.9 million in 2015.

The profit figure for last year included a pension gain of €7 million, according to results published on Monday. The group delivered an underwriting profit of €3.2 million, compared to an underwriting loss of €125.4 million in 2015.

The average premium rate increase was 9 per cent, offset by a 5 per cent decline in policy volume from direct operations. Motor insurance premiums rose by an average 16 per cent.

Its gross written premium reduced slightly to € 362 million, driven by a reduction in broker business. The company said this was largely offset by price increases in some products along with strong retention of core customers.

FBD said further pricing and underwriting action has successfully returned the business to a modest full-year underwriting profit. The company largely focuses on providing insurance to farmers and SMEs.

It achieved an annualised total investment return of 1.9 per cent in the year, with capital levels within target range of 110-130 per cent.

The loss of policy volume slowed during the year with a reduction of 4 per cent in the second half of 2016, compared with 7 per cent in the first half for business written directly.

Claims environment

In terms of the claims environment, the company said the level of general damages awarded in the High Court had stabilised in recent months.

“The Court of Appeal reduced a number of original awards by close to 50 per cent and it issued general guidelines on damages. These actions are beginning to influence lower courts, and are removing some of the extreme volatility previously observed.”

In May, FBD divested its 70 per cent shareholding in Passage East Ferry Company for € 2.7 million, realising a profit of €1.9 million.

Speaking to The Irish Times, FBD chief executive Fiona Muldoon cited the mild winter as the factor behind it making a “modest” underwriting profit. “There was a very benign winter and that did help us. We did get a little lucky.”

FBD did not pay a dividend for 2016, and Ms Muldoon said she would want a full year of profits in place before resuming a dividend. “We would have to be capital accretive,” she added.