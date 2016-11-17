IFG reports challenges in UK pensions business

IFG Group, the UK-focused financial services group, said on Thursday it is trading in line with last year, as profit growth its financial planning business focused on high-net worth individuals is offset by weakness in its other main unit.

Assets under advice at the group’s Saunderson House division, which advises professionals in the City of London as well as charities and trusts, rose to £4.5 billion (€5.2 billion) at the end of October from £4 billion in December, as its number of clients grew to 1,945 from 1,809.

However, revenue growth in its other business, James Hay, a leading provider of self-invested personal pension plans in the UK, has slowed compared to last year, the company said.

“Our continued investment in that business, together with the fall in [UK]interest rates, has lowered its profits compared to the prior year,” it said.

Still, IFG, which saw its chief executive Paul McNamara resign unexpectedly in September after two years, said it remains “well positioned with two profitable businesses” and plans to continue to invest in both.

Mr McNamara was replaced by group finance director, John Cotter.