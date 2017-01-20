ICTU leader criticises Ulster Bank over new salary ranges

The head of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions has criticised Ulster Bank in the Republic for implementing new salary ranges without having first reached agreement on the matter with the union representing staff.

ICTU general secretary Patricia King expressed her disappointment that Ulster Bank had decided to implement the new salary ranges from next month without the agreement of the Financial Services Union.

This resulted in the FSU suspending a ballot on an average 2 per cent pay increase for staff, which had been recommended by independent mediator Kieran Mulvey.

“Congress is disappointed at the bank’s attempt to unilaterally impose new salary ranges,” Ms King said, adding that the move was a “serious breach” of Mr Mulvey’s determination.

“In addition, congress is concerned at the attempts of any employer to introduce unilateral two-tier recruitment which is, in essence, what Ulster Bank is doing,” she said.

The FSU has asked Ulster Bank to “cease and desist” from implementing the new salary ranges, and to engage in “serious and meaningful further discussions”. It has asked the bank to confirm this by January 23rd.

Last week, Ulster Bank said the new ranges would come into effect “immediately for new staff and where beneficial for the purposes of pay reviews. For other staff, it will be 2019 before these changes impact for pay reviews”.

Mr Mulvey’s recommendations on January 5th noted the issue was contentious. “I am not recommending in favour of either position. I encourage further engagement between both parties,” he said.