HSBC may appoint woman as new chairman

HSBC is apparently getting close to identifying the chairman it wants as a replacement for Douglas Flint, who plans to retire in 2017. Might it become a rarity among big global banks and choose a woman for the role?

Earlier in the year, the bank had let it be known that Henri de Castries, the high-flying Frenchman who used to run insurance group Axa, was the favourite for the job. He had been installed on the HSBC board back in March in readiness and would have been a neat choice, given the bank’s substantial operation in Paris and the likelihood that some HSBC functions will be moved from London to Paris, post-Brexit.

But politics got in the way. Mr de Castries is now preparing for a potential role in the French government, after acting as a senior adviser to presidential frontrunner François Fillon. The election takes place in the spring.

So it was back to the drawing board for HSBC and its senior independent director Rachel Lomax, who is leading the appointment process. There are relatively few internal options other than David Nish, the former Standard Life boss who has a string of other non-executive roles that he would have to forgo.

That may persuade Ms Lomax to prioritise an external search. And if the chatter in City restaurants is any guide, she may settle on another woman.

Notable absence

To date, HSBC, like many big banks, has done a poor job elevating women to the top. It is just about compliant with governance recommendations that a quarter of the board should be women, but is still short of the next target of 33 per cent by 2020.

Among management, the percentages are lower. Only one of the UK arm’s top team of six is a woman. None of the nine top executives at the investment bank is a woman. Doing a better job on diversity is crucial if HSBC is to overhaul its old-school structures and ways of doing business.

The board has recognised this as an issue. As well as elevating Ms Lomax to the SID role last year, the group last month appointed Dame Clara Furse, the former head of the London Stock Exchange, to chair its UK ringfenced bank in Birmingham.

The supply of appropriate women to chair the overall group may actually be readier than that of men. Internally, Heidi Miller is an option. The former senior JPMorgan banker already chairs HSBC’s US arm and is highly regarded.

Externally, City chatter focuses on a few names. Baroness Sarah Hogg is a veteran of the City and of government, and is a non-executive director of the Financial Conduct Authority and the John Lewis Partnership. Elizabeth Corley, the former boss of Allianz Global Investors, sits on the board of BAE, Pearson and the Financial Reporting Council.

Perhaps the most credible is Baroness Shriti Vadera, the former government minister who currently chairs Santander UK. When the Spanish bank planned to list its British subsidiary, it made sense to have a big gun in the chair. Now that those plans have been ditched, Baroness Vadera, who also leads the City’s chairmen’s group on Brexit, may be seen as a catch for a bigger bank. It would be a blow for her boss Ana Botín – a rare example of a female chairman leading a big global bank. But it could be for the greater good.

– Copyright the Financial Times Limited 2016