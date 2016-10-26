Gibraltar-based Enterprise Insurance put into liquidation

Gibraltar’s supreme court appointed a liquidator on Wednesday to Enterprise Insurance, which imploded in July affecting 14,000 Irish policyholders.

From midnight, October 26, all motor policies written by the insolvent company will cease to be effective, meaning those driving relying on coverage from the insolvent company will considered to be driving without insurance, Gibraltar’s financial regulator said in a statement on its website.

The Gibraltar Financial Services Commission said the liquidator, Freddie White of Grant Thornton (Gibraltar), will be in contact with compensation schemes and authorities in the various countries in which Enterprise wrote insurance. The business also carried out business before its collapse in the UK, France, Italy, Greece and Norway.

The move comes as day after the Supreme Court in Dublin reserved judgement on a case that will likely decide what body carries the cost of claims against failed insurers. The court heard an appeal this week by the Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland against a Court of Appeal decision earlier this year, which ruled that it must foot the bill for Malta-registered Setanta Insurance in 2014, which could run to about €90 million.

The Supreme Court reserved judgment on the case on Tuesday.

Mr Whilte told the Irish Times in July when he was provisional liquidator of Enterprise Insurance that that the company had 255 Irish claims on its books as of June, with an estimated cost of €6.2 million.