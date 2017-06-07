Former State Street manager pleads guilty to overcharging Irish State fund

A former executive at State Street has agreed to pleaded guilty to being involved in the fraudulent overcharging of customers including the National Pension Reserve Fund (NPRF) as it helped the Irish agency sell off €10 billion of assets during the financial crisis.

Edward Pennings, a former senior managing director with State Street in London, faces up to five years in prison and a fine of $250,000 after agreeing to plead guilty to conspiring to commit wire fraud and securities fraud, according a filing from the US Justice Department to federal court in Boston this week.

The trial of another former State Street executive, Ross McLellan, who was indicted alongside Mr Pennings in April last year, is set to go ahead in October. On Tuesday, prosecutors charged another one-time senior Europe-based executive with the group, Richard Boomgaardt, in a related case.

State Street was hired in 2010 to help the NPRF, a unit of the National Treasury Management Agency, to liquidate €10 billion of bonds, shares and other assets, which the Government had committed to doing as part of its Troika international bailout programme.

State Street paid the National Treasury Management Agency €852,000 in compensation in 2014 as a final settlement for the controversial overcharging of the NPRF, which subsequently transferred it remaining assets into a new agency, called the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund, in December 2014.

A spokesman for the NTMA wasn’t immediately in a position to comment on Wednesday, while representatives for State Street didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.