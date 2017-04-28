First quarter operating profits slide by 60% at Ulster Bank

Ulster Bank said on Friday that its operating profit fell by 59 per cent in the year to March 31st, down to €32 million, on the back of an increase in restructuring costs and a reduced income on free funds.

Royal Bank of Scotland’s Irish subsidiary said that operating profits stood at €32 million in the first quarter of the year, compared with €78 million in the same period in 2016. The banks said that the decrease “primarily reflects the non recurrence of asset disposal benefits in Q1 2016 (€ 28 million), reduced income on free funds (€ 14 million) and an increase in restructuring costs in Q1 2017(€ 31 million) associated with recent announcements to invest in and transform key segments of the business”.

Lending declined somewhat, down from £20.6 billion (€24.4bn) in 2016 to £20.1bn in 2017, although mortgage lending rose by some £200 million, up by 25 per cent on the same period in 2016. The bank’s low yielding tracker mortgage portfolio declined by € 0.9 billion to € 10.8 billion.

Total income, of € 168 million, was € 37 million, or 18 per cent lower than Q1 2016, “ primarily due to reduced income on free funds and a € 3 million interim adjustment to the pricing of FX transactions between Ulster Bank RoI and NatWest Markets” the bank said.

Customer deposits increased by € 2.1 billion, or 12.1 per cent, compared with Q1 2016, largely driven by an increase in commercial customer funding. The bank’s loan:deposit ratio reduced by 17 percentage points to 114 per cent.

Impairment losses rose from £13 million as of Q1 2016, to £24 million in 2017, largely due to a significant uptick, of some £14 million, in the bank’s mortgage book. However the bank also reported impairment releases of some £24 million, up from £13 million in the same period in 2016.

Net interest income was steady on the same period in 2016, as well as the last quarter of 2016, at £105 million, while the bank’s net interest margin rose from 1.59 per cent as of end-December to 1.74 per cent, “principally reflecting income recognised on a cohort of non performing loans in Q1 2017”. However, it was still down from 1.75 per cent in March 2016. The bank has a NIM of 3.01 per cent for its UK personal and business banking arm.