FBD making steady progress as it looks to boost profitability

Listed Irish insurer FBD has said it continues to make progress in improving profitability with a steady improvement in its combined operating ratio.

The company, which is holding its annual general meeting in Dublin on Friday, said the hardening of insurance rates had continued into 2017, “albeit at a more moderated level.”

Chairman Michael Berkery said the injury claims environment remains uncertain with FBD welcoming the increased focus from Government on the issue.

The Government recently set up a commission to examine compensations awards for victims of motor collisions amid concerns about escalating insurance costs. Between 70 and 80 per cent of all car insurance claims are for whiplash-related injuries, with the Insurance Ireland estimating the average payout to be about €15,000.

“FBD believes that sustained public policy action is needed to improve the claims environment in Ireland,” it said.

The insurer said its low risk investment allocation has provided a return largely in line with expectations since the start of the year.

“Year to date the group has seen a steady improvement of its key measure, combined operating ratio, towards the target range of mid to high nineties,” said Mr Berkery.

FBD Holdings posted a pre-tax profit of €11.4 million in 2016, compared with a loss of €85.9 million in 2015, with the group delivering an underwriting profit of €3.2 million, versus an underwriting loss of €125.4 million a year earlier.