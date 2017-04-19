Ex Ireland rugby star gets top Munster job with Bank of Ireland

Bank of Ireland has appointed former Ireland rugby international David Wallace as its business development manager for the Munster region.

This high-profile appointment coincides with the bank extending its sponsorship of Munster Rugby until the end of the 2023 season. It has backed the team since 2013, and also sponsors rivals Leinster and Ulster.

Mr Wallace represented Munster, making 203 appearances for the province and winning European Cups in 2006 and 2008.

He played 72 times for Ireland and earned three Test caps with the British and Irish Lions. The former backrow forward was a member of the Irish team that won a Six Nations Grand Slam in 2009.

At Bank of Ireland, Mr Wallace will lead an experienced team across the Munster region, with responsibility for generating and promoting economic activity throughout the province, across enterprise, community and the 72 branches in the region.

Analyst

He will report to Liam Sheedy, the bank’s provincial director, and a former All-Ireland winning manager with the Tipperary hurlers.

Since retiring from professional rugby in 2012, Mr Wallace’s roles have included acting as a rugby analyst with insurance group Aviva, and most recently with STATSports Technologies.

He is also a shareholder in Mr Simms Sweet Shop and a board member with Special Olympics Ireland.

The bank’s renewed sponsorship deal with the Munster rugby team involves Irish internationals Peter O’Mahony and Conor Murray acting as brand ambassadors for the 2017/2018 season.

It also includes exclusive jersey branding of all playing and training kit for the Munster senior and “A” teams and the roll out of the Bank of Ireland Munster rugby summer camps in 23 locations across the province starting this July.