EVO Payments to create 50 new jobs in Dun Laoghaire

Card payment service provider EVO Payments International has announced the creation of 50 new jobs and the opening of a new Irish headquarters as part of a €9.1 million investment in the Irish market.

The new full-time positions, spanning sales and marketing, customer support and administration, will be based in the company’s new head office in Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin.

EVO has begun recruiting for the new positions and expects to fill all roles this year. With extensive operations in North America and Europe, the company employs more than 2,000 professionals.

Operating under the BOI Payment Acceptance brand name in the Republic, EVO established a presence here in 2014 and works in partnership with Bank of Ireland.

In two years, the company has grown from five to 70 people. The addition of 50 new people will bring the Irish workforce to 120 people in 2017.

Debit card spend in Ireland last year was over €30 billion, a 20 per cent increase year-on-year. Total card spend in Ireland is over €40 billion with an additional €13 billion spent online.

BOI Payment Acceptance Ireland and UK managing director Brian Cleary said the company has experienced “rapid growth” over the past two years, driven mostly by the increasing use of card payments by Irish consumers, the adoption of new card payment technologies by Irish businesses to meet that demand, and a growing Irish economy.

“Equally, our strategic partnership with Bank of Ireland means we continue to deliver for more Irish businesses and consumers,” he said.

“With over 6 million debit and credit cards in the market, debit card spend on the increase year-on-year and with over 35,000 Irish businesses offering contactless payment facilities, this number continues to grow.

“Our additional investment reinforces our commitment to rapidly expanding our presence in both the Irish and UK markets and will ensure we are well positioned to meet the demand for new and innovative payment solutions among consumers and businesses in Ireland.”

IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan said the Republic was “well positioned as a payments hub within Europe”.

“There are huge opportunities for growth in this area as consumers continue to embrace technology in their daily lives,” he said. “IDA Ireland is focussed on winning more business in this area in the coming months.”

Minister for Jobs Mary Mitchell O’Connor said the alliance between EVO Payments International and Bank of Ireland “brings together a world leading international payments technology company and a major Irish financial institution”.

“The result is a great win for Ireland,” she said. “I am confident the company will get the required skills from our talented workforce, and I look forward to the business going from strength to strength in the future.”