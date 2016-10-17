Electronic payment company to create 50 new jobs in Limerick

Electronic payment company ACI Worldwide is to create 50 new jobs in Co Limerick with the opening of its European data centre.

ACI provides electronic payments, banking, and fraud protection solutions and services to more than 4,600 financial institutions, retailers, and billers around the world through a private cloud, processing more than 35 million transactions per day.

The company has had a presence in Limerick for ten years as part of its long-standing internship program and collaboration with the University of Limerick. There are currently 100 people employed there by the company.

Minister for Jobs Mary Mitchell O Connor said the development was “exactly the type of value added project we are pursuing”.

“Hosting a data centre is a commitment for the long-term, given the scale of the capital investment involved,” she said.

“Ireland has attracted data centres from virtually all the major players over recent years and this is testament to Ireland and our agencies involved. ACI’s commitment is a great vote of confidence in both the infrastructure and skills available in the region.”

Minister for Finance Michael Noonan, a local TD, said: “A further 50 jobs and increased physical infrastructure is testament to ACI’s confidence in Limerick and its highly skilled workforce.

“As Minister for Finance, I have championed electronic payments and have overseen a move in Ireland toward more efficient and convenient uses of electronic payments. I am a firm believer in the work that ACI is doing and I am grateful to see that they are a firm believer in the people of Limerick and the broader region.”

IDA chief executive Martin Shanahan said the addition of the new data centre “confirms ACI’s ongoing commitment to the region, and its continued growth presents further employment opportunities for the great pool of talent in Limerick and the wider region”.

ACI Worldwide chief executive Phil Heasley he was “very excited about our new European data centre and the tremendous overall opportunities for ACI in the region”.