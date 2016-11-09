Dublin-headquartered Experian posts profit of $520m

Dublin-headquartered credit data company Experian said it expected full-year organic revenue growth in the mid-single digit range as first-half profits jumped 14 per cent.

The FTSE 100-listed firm, which employs 17,000 in 37 countries, said it saw strong growth in its credit service and decision analytics during the first six months of the year as it posted a profit before tax of $520 million (€467m).

The company, which provides credit checks for banks, recorded a 3 per cent decline in revenues to $2.2 billion, although organic sales rose 5 per cent.

Having sold two of its analytics divisions in a deal valued at up to $51.5 million late last year, Experian said it had recently started the process of divesting its email/cross-channel marketing business.

“Our investments in innovation and new-product development are beginning to benefit clients and consumers across our businesses, and provide a strong base for sustainable growth,” said chief executive Brian Cassin.

Total revenue for the company for the year ended March 2016 was $4.6 billion.